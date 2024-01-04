FIRST ALERT: Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Wando Bridge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 526 on the Wando Bridge is impacting traffic Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Two lanes are closed as first responders are on scene.

Injuries are reported in the crash, however the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story.

