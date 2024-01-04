SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Wando Bridge

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 526 on the Wando Bridge is impacting traffic Thursday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 526 on the Wando Bridge is impacting traffic Thursday evening.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-526, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Two lanes are closed as first responders are on scene.

Injuries are reported in the crash, however the extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

Drivers should expect delays and use alternate routes if possible.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a...
Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting

Latest News

Tanikeol Hawkins, 25, is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery that happened over...
Deputies: Man arrested in connection to armed robbery after West Ashley crash
VIDEO: Deputies: Man arrested in connection to armed robbery after West Ashley crash
A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 526 on the Wando Bridge is impacting traffic Thursday...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Wando Bridge
The city of Charleston has released a new map showing where to find restaurants across West...
Charleston launches website highlighting West Ashley restaurants