Human remains discovered in Orangeburg Co., sheriff says

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found Thursday.

The remains were found in the Holly Hill area, according to Sheriff Leroy Ravenell.

“We will provide more information as we receive it,” Ravenell said. “But at this time, we have no further updates.”

He said the remains will be sent for an autopsy for identification and a cause of death.

