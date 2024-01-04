Hursey Montessori set to open Friday after multiple delays

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After being delayed several times over the last several months, a North Charleston school is finally set to open for students on Friday.

The Charleston County School District sent a letter Tuesday night notifying families of children who will attend Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School that instead of being in the classroom on Wednesday, students would have an eLearning day on Wednesday and Thursday after an “unexpected delay.”

In that letter, Acting Superintendent Anita Huggins said the district did not receive the certificate of occupancy in time for the school to open on Wednesday.

A parent said that, as early as last week, there were holes in the wall, dust everywhere, giant pieces of equipment, no plumbing, and no running water.

“[The district] is partnering closely with state officials, construction managers, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that we meet and exceed all safety requirements,” district superintendent Andy Pruitt said.

News outlets, parents and students were given a tour inside the school on Thursday which showed that those issues seem to have been resolved. District officials added they have received their certificate of occupancy and said students and teachers will be in the classroom on Friday.

Construction on the Spruill Avenue school in North Charleston began in February 2022 and was expected to be completed by August.

When it wasn’t ready for the start of the new school year, students attended Morningside Middle School, and district officials hoped students would be in the new building around winter break.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.