Judge dismisses felony charges against Jackson Mahomes, brother of quarterback Patrick Mahomes

A judge has ruled to drop three felony charges filed against Jackson Mahomes.
By Jenna Barackman and Gray News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:28 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – A judge has ruled to drop three felony charges filed against Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for an incident that occurred in February 2023 through the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office.

Mahomes, 23, was accused of forcibly kissing and grabbing the owner of Aspen’s Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kansas while inside her office on Feb. 25, 2023.

He still faces a misdemeanor battery charge for pushing a male waiter more than once.

“Like I said from the beginning, Jackson has done nothing wrong,” Mahomes’ attorney Brandan Davies stated. “We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.  The defense will reserve further comment until the remaining count is disposed of.”

Court documents reveal that the alleged victim, a 40-year-old owner of a restaurant in Overland Park, refused to testify in court and claimed the encounter with Mahomes was consensual and that she had not been truthful to the police.

The state, despite receiving this information, decided to proceed with the charges because “victims recant or become uncooperative for a host of reasons and this does not mean the original account to law enforcement was inaccurate,” the document reads.

Further, the incident was captured on surveillance footage.

Law enforcement responded to a call that same day and learned Mahomes was accused of pushing and telling a male employee to leave after the waiter tried to grab a water bottle from the back office, the document said.

Police officers said Mahomes tried to apologize to the worker later, “but also told him that he shouldn’t have to tell [redacted] twice to leave a room and that if he is in the room in the restaurant, it is off limits,” the document stated.

Mahomes, who is popular on TikTok, was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond and was released just hours later.

In March, Mahomes’ lawyer provided KCTV5 with a statement denying the claims against Jackson.

“We have provided law enforcement with the tools and evidence they need to evaluate the claims against Jackson,” it read. “Every interaction between people needs to be placed in the proper context. Releasing a short clip of any video does not provide proper context. We have faith in the process and look forward to a swift resolution of the matter.”

A jury trial is set for March 25 regarding the misdemeanor charge.

Copyright 2024 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

