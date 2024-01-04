SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man accused of shooting 84-year-old woman in N. Charleston

By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 41-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a woman Thursday morning.

Kenneth Miller Jr., 41, Goose Creek, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, jail records state.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Easton Street shortly after 11 a.m., according to North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Officers found an 84-year-old woman lying on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

The woman said she let Miller into her home before he accused her of stealing his bag. When she told him she didn’t have it, he pulled out his handgun and shot her, the incident report states.

The incident report states Miller and the victim knew each other.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified Miller as a suspect in the shooting and located him at his home an hour after the shooting, Jacobs said.

Miller was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a...
Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting

Latest News

First responders are on scene of a crash on Savannah Highway Thursday afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Crash blocks lanes on Savannah Hwy.
Asher Dibernardo, son of Anthony Dibernardo, the owner of Swig and Swine, was skateboarding in...
22-year-old recovering after skateboarding accident leaves him in coma
VIDEO: Man accused of shooting 84-year-old woman in N. Charleston
VIDEO: 22-year-old recovering after skateboarding accident leaves him in coma