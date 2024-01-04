Man accused of shooting 84-year-old woman in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department says a 41-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly shot a woman Thursday morning.

Kenneth Miller Jr., 41, Goose Creek, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime, jail records state.

The shooting happened in the 2100 block of Easton Street shortly after 11 a.m., according to North Charleston Police Department spokesperson Harve Jacobs.

Officers found an 84-year-old woman lying on the floor bleeding from a gunshot wound, an incident report states.

The woman said she let Miller into her home before he accused her of stealing his bag. When she told him she didn’t have it, he pulled out his handgun and shot her, the incident report states.

The incident report states Miller and the victim knew each other.

The woman received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators identified Miller as a suspect in the shooting and located him at his home an hour after the shooting, Jacobs said.

Miller was booked at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

