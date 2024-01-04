Man arrested in Mt. Pleasant in N. Carolina killing

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested in connection with a deadly 2010 shooting in North Carolina, authorities have confirmed.

Robert Eiskant, 68, was arrested by Charleston County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service Thursday, according to a release from the Carteret County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Eiskant, 68, was arrested by Charleston County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service Thursday. (Al Cannon Detention Center)

The arrest stems from the shooting death of 31-year-old Johnathan “Johnny” Salter of Atlantic, North Carolina, whose body was found inside his home on Dec. 11, 2010.

Carteret County deputies say Eiskant was a neighbor of Salter in 2010 and that the two got into an argument just hours before Salter was found dead from two gunshot wounds.

Eiskant was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center without bond, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina, where he will have his first court appearance.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.