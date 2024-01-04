SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man arrested in Mt. Pleasant in N. Carolina killing

Live 5's Katie Kamin has a look at the top headlines across the Lowcountry.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been arrested in connection with a deadly 2010 shooting in North Carolina, authorities have confirmed.

Robert Eiskant, 68, was arrested by Charleston County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service Thursday, according to a release from the Carteret County, N.C., Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Eiskant, 68, was arrested by Charleston County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service...
Robert Eiskant, 68, was arrested by Charleston County deputies and the U.S. Marshals Service Thursday.(Al Cannon Detention Center)

The arrest stems from the shooting death of 31-year-old Johnathan “Johnny” Salter of Atlantic, North Carolina, whose body was found inside his home on Dec. 11, 2010.

Carteret County deputies say Eiskant was a neighbor of Salter in 2010 and that the two got into an argument just hours before Salter was found dead from two gunshot wounds.

Eiskant was being held in the Charleston County Detention Center without bond, awaiting extradition back to North Carolina, where he will have his first court appearance.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a...
Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024

Latest News

North Charleston Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting that left...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
Charleston Mayor-Elect William Cogswell has extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to...
Mayor-elect Cogswell invites Pres. Biden to attend inauguration
Charleston's mayor-elect has extended an invitation to the president to attend Monday's...
VIDEO: Mayor-elect Cogswell invites Pres. Biden to attend inauguration
Charleston Police are responding to a deadly three-vehicle crash on Savannah Highway Monday...
Coroner IDs victim of New Year’s Day crash on Savannah Hwy.