Mayor-elect Cogswell invites Pres. Biden to attend inauguration

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston’s mayor-elect has extended an invitation to the president to attend Monday’s inauguration ceremony.

Mayor-Elect William Cogswell extended the invitation to President Joe Biden Wednesday after it was announced the president would be in town to deliver a speech at Emanuel AME Church.

“On such a historic day, I would be honored to have President Joe Biden to give remarks at our city’s formal inauguration ceremonies,” Cogswell said. “Charleston is a world-class city, and we want to showcase our city government and employees to our President.”

Cogswell said Biden’s attendance would “help consolidate” the security and logistical efforts of the city’s first responders.

Cogswell’s inauguration is scheduled for noon Monday in front of City Hall. The corner of Broad and Meeting Streets will be temporarily blocked during the ceremony.

The ceremony will see Cogswell and new city council members sworn in. A reception is scheduled from 1-2 p.m. in Washington Square.

Both events are open to the public.

