SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Miami runs wild in 2nd half, pulls away to top No. 16 Clemson 95-82

Miami forward Norchad Omier fouls Clemson guard Chase Hunter (1) during the first half of an...
Miami forward Norchad Omier fouls Clemson guard Chase Hunter (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)(Marta Lavandier | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Nijel Pack scored 20 of his 25 points in the second half, Matthew Cleveland and Norchad Omier each added 23 and Miami beat No. 16 Clemson 95-82 on Wednesday night to improve to 9-0 at home this season.

Kyshawn George and Bensley Joseph each added 12 for the Hurricanes (11-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who are 7-3 against ranked opponents since the start of last season. Pack scored 13 of Miami’s points in a 21-6 run that gave the Hurricanes a nine-point lead with 10 minutes left, and they stayed up the rest of the way.

Joseph Girard III scored 18 points and PJ Hall scored 17 before fouling out for Clemson (11-2, 1-1). Chase Hunter scored 16 for the Tigers — who led by six at the half, by eight early in the second half and were seeking their first 12-1 start since the 2017-18 season.

Instead, the defense simply fell apart. Miami made 12 of 14 shots in an 11-minute stretch of the second half and wound up shooting 75% — 21 for 28 — in the final 20 minutes.

And it was with a new lineup for the Hurricanes. Wooga Poplar, Miami’s second-leading scorer, missed the game with a sprained ankle. George started in his place and got all 12 of his points on 3-pointers.

Chauncey Wiggins scored 12 and Ian Schieffelin had 11 for Clemson.

BIG PICTURE

Clemson: No active player has more points against Miami than Girard, who has scored 118 in his six career appearances against the Hurricanes. He scored 100 in five games against Miami when he was at Syracuse. Girard, who is New York’s all-time leading New York high school scorer — his 4,763 points at Glens Falls High is about 1,800 more than anyone else in state history — considered Miami before signing with Syracuse.

Miami: Poplar’s streak of 54 consecutive games ended, and the Hurricanes used their third starting lineup of the season — matching their total from all of last season. Poplar had started 48 of 49 games in the last two seasons; the exception was last season’s home finale when Miami paid tribute to its seniors. Poplar was unfazed, making six 3-pointers as Miami won to clinch the No. 1 seed in the ACC.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Clemson has appeared in each of the last five polls and a loss on the road to a team that was ranked as high as No. 8 earlier this season likely won’t knock the Tigers out of the rankings. But the North Carolina game on Saturday will surely play a major role in the decisions of voters before the next poll comes out Monday.

UP NEXT

Clemson: Hosts No. 8 North Carolina on Saturday.

Miami: Visits Wake Forest on Saturday.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Monday night shooting that left a...
Deputies investigate shooting that killed 14-year-old
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Koebe Huger, 27, and Demetrius Xavier Brown, 24, are facing charges in connection to the...
2 men arrested in connection to double shooting at Dorchester Co. gas station

Latest News

The Citadel Basketball
Western Carolina wins 80-71 over The Citadel
Charleston Southern dropped to 4-10 with a loss to Presbyterian in the Big South opener on...
Barnett, Harvey and Teel each put up 10 in Presbyterian's 68-61 victory against Charleston Southern
Coastal Carolina and East Carolina to play home-and-home football series
Clemson running back Will Shipley (1) scores a touchdown against Louisiana Tech during the...
Clemson tailback Will Shipley entering NFL draft