Plan to vote in a presidential primary in SC? Here are the important dates

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s presidential primaries are quickly approaching and with them come some important dates.

The deadline to register to vote in the Democratic primary is Thursday. This includes updating voting information if you have moved.

The Democratic Presidential Primary is on Feb. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Early voting begins Jan. 22 and ends Feb. 2. Early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Find your early voting center here.

Those eligible for an absentee ballot must return the application by Jan. 23.

The Republican Presidential Primary is on Feb. 24.

Voters must be registered by Jan. 25 to vote.

Early voting for the Republican primary begins Feb. 12 and ends on Feb. 22. Early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Applications for absentee ballots must be returned by Feb. 13.

Voters are only allowed to vote in one party’s primary.

More information on voting in the presidential primaries can be found on scVotes.gov.

Voter registration is available online at scVotes.gov.

A downloadable registration form is also available online and can be returned to your county’s voter registration office by mail, fax or email.

In-person registration is also available by visiting the county voter registration office or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place.

