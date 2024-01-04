SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Plan to vote in a presidential primary in SC? Here are the important dates

South Carolina’s presidential primaries are quickly approaching and with them come some important dates.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:36 AM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s presidential primaries are quickly approaching and with them come some important dates.

The deadline to register to vote in the Democratic primary is Thursday. This includes updating voting information if you have moved.

The Democratic Presidential Primary is on Feb. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Early voting begins Jan. 22 and ends Feb. 2. Early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Find your early voting center here.

Those eligible for an absentee ballot must return the application by Jan. 23.

The Republican Presidential Primary is on Feb. 24.

Voters must be registered by Jan. 25 to vote.

Early voting for the Republican primary begins Feb. 12 and ends on Feb. 22. Early voting centers are open 8:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Applications for absentee ballots must be returned by Feb. 13.

Voters are only allowed to vote in one party’s primary.

More information on voting in the presidential primaries can be found on scVotes.gov.

Voter registration is available online at scVotes.gov.

A downloadable registration form is also available online and can be returned to your county’s voter registration office by mail, fax or email.

In-person registration is also available by visiting the county voter registration office or the Department of Motor Vehicles.

CLICK HERE to find your polling place.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a...
Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024

Latest News

South Carolina’s presidential primaries are quickly approaching and with them come some...
VIDEO: Plan to vote in a presidential primary in SC? Here are the important dates
If this legislation passes, law enforcement would not be able to use reasonable suspicion to...
SC lawmaker hopes to remove the smell of marijuana as reason for probable cause
Charleston Mayor-Elect William Cogswell has extended an invitation to President Joe Biden to...
Mayor-elect Cogswell invites Pres. Biden to attend inauguration
Charleston's mayor-elect has extended an invitation to the president to attend Monday's...
VIDEO: Mayor-elect Cogswell invites Pres. Biden to attend inauguration