Record traffic death year includes jump in Berkeley Co. pedestrian deaths

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s office is reporting 69 total traffic-related deaths for the year and 19 pedestrians are included in that number.

“Unfortunately, the year 2023 was our worst year regarding traffic-related fatalities here in Berkeley County,” Coroner Darnell Hartwell says.

Hartwell believes a variety of things could be contributing to the issues and he hopes to address some in 2024. Hartwell says more people on the roads in Berkeley County are creating a strain on resources to keep up with road improvements and bike and pedestrian-friendly routes. He also notes drunk and distracted driving are the major contributors to accidents that he hopes education and awareness can prevent.

He notes two recent pedestrian deaths came from drunk drivers hitting people stuck on the side of the road. Hartwell says those are the tragedies that stick out to him when it comes to drunk driving. His office partners with county law enforcement and research firms to track the data.

“Hopefully they can take that data and hopefully make something happen with better street lighting, law enforcement, more patrolling those areas, things of that nature,” Hartwell says.

In places like Goose Creek, a survey garnering 800 responses addresses bike and walking path infrastructure. In Dorchester County, a ‘Complete Streets’ program including a survey and workshops is attempting to do the same.

“I got four deputy corners that worked for Berkeley County, and these numbers definitely put a strain on the staff and my budget, because a lot of these now have to be autopsies cases,” Hartwell says.

When it comes to preventing pedestrian and bike accidents, Christopher McClure of Bike Walk Summerville says he and friends worked to incorporate the non-profit in the past few years because of dangers to vulnerable bikers and walkers.

“A life isn’t worth just a few seconds of a commute,” McClure says. “I would say for people who are biking and people who are walking, unfortunately, I think the state right now is that you have to plan out your route. And be very consistent about where you are going. Because if you make certain in-the-moment decisions, you could easily put yourself in a situation where you couldn’t where you couldn’t have pictured yourself.”

Bike Walk Summerville advocates for vulnerable road users across Dorchester and Berkeley Counties. McClure says he believes more visibility will help create a culture that welcomes those users more safely now and plans for them in the future. Right now, he agrees with Hartwell, that the options are a different story.

“The infrastructure that is there is it’s not really a network,” McClure says. “It’s not a cohesively planned-out thing. There are sidewalks to nowhere. There are sidewalks that if there were just a few more feet from here to here that go over a ditch, it could connect to areas. That seems to be a big problem, the quality of the infrastructure that is currently there, and how far that infrastructure will realistically take you.”

McClure and Hartwell both say an important thing to remember every time you get behind the wheel of a car, is that every other person on the road has their own lives, family and story. When it comes to vulnerable road users, they say you never know who it is.

“It’s so much more likely that it is just a homeless person, a lower income person that is just trying to get from A to B just like you are,” McClure says.

