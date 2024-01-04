Sunshine returns today, storm to impact the area Saturday!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight rain has moved offshore and left us with a clearing sky and chilly temps to begin our Thursday. Expect a sunny sky with cool temps this afternoon, highs will top out in the mid 50s today. A clear sky and light winds tonight will lead to a cold night with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s inland, 35-40° along the coast. Another dry day is expected Friday with only a few late day clouds and highs in the mid 50s. A storm system will head our way for the beginning of the weekend bringing a chance of rain late Friday night into Saturday morning. It appears that the bulk of the rain will move through early in the day with drying taking place by lunch time and stretching into the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 60s Saturday afternoon. Dry weather will follow on Sunday and Monday before a powerful system takes aim at the eastern half of the country next Tuesday. This storm may bring everything from gusty winds to heavy rain and even a small chance of a strong to severe thunderstorm. We’ll be monitoring both of these storm systems closely over the next several days!

TODAY: Sunny Sky. High 56.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 55.

SATURDAY: Mainly AM Rain. High 68.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 61.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 60.

TUESDAY: Breezy with Rain and Storms. High 71.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.