‘Take prevention seriously’: SC urges caution as respiratory illness remain high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s health department says while the holidays are behind us, the risk for respiratory illnesses is still a threat.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, who is the lead medical consultant for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, said Thursday morning that DHEC is still tracking a high number of cases, particularly of the flu.

“For the past few weeks, South Carolina has been number one or two in the number of flu cases reported by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and we continue to be in that that range,” she said. “Other states are also seeing increases. So we’re seeing to begin to increase across the country, not just here in the southeast.”

Buchanan said the state is continuing to see flu-related deaths, which she said serves as a reminder that the flu “is not to be taken lightly.”

But health officials say in addition to the flu, they are also concerned about COVID and the respiratory syncytial virus, which are also causing illness.

“Although it’s true most people who get RSV, COVID, or the flu will recover and do fine and only be sick for a few days, for some folks, that’s not true. The folks most likely to have complications from any of these illnesses are those who are very young, very old, or people with chronic medical conditions,” she said. “But even healthy people can have complications.”

One piece of good news, she said, is that the four predominant strains of the flu circulating across the country are contained in this year’s flu shot, which she said should mean that it will be a more effective vaccine. But even if someone is infected with a specific strain not contained in the flu shot that year, it can still offer “a level of protection,” she said.

She also said COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise in the state. However, COVID has become more of a challenge to track because some COVID tests are being performed at home.

Buchanan repeated five simple steps to prevent all three illnesses:

Get your vaccines if you are eligible

Wash your hands regularly

Cover your coughs

Stay home if you feel sick

Wear a mask if you are at an event with a lot of people or where illness may spread

Health officials say there is a traditional dip in numbers of new cases during holidays like Christmas and New Year’s, but said that’s more likely because of doctor’s offices and health department offices being closed around those holidays than an actual drop in new cases being diagnosed.

“We see increases in respiratory illness after every holiday,” she said.

In addition to the precautions directed specifically toward preventing respiratory illness, she also said living healthier can boost your immunity and help your body be more ready to fight off any illness.

“So eating a healthy diet, you know, keeping it low, low fat and watching your calorie intake, regular exercise is really important and getting enough sleep,” she said. “Sleep is really important for us to keep ourselves healthy. So all of those things that we can do to keep ourselves healthy will help reduce our risk of becoming severely ill.”

