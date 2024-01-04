SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

‘Take prevention seriously’: SC urges caution as respiratory illness remain high

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urged people to continue to take precautions against a rise in respiratory illness.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:48 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s health department says while the holidays are behind us, the risk for respiratory illnesses is still a threat.

Dr. Martha Buchanan, who is the lead medical consultant for the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, said Thursday morning that DHEC is still tracking a high number of cases, particularly of the flu.

“For the past few weeks, South Carolina has been number one or two in the number of flu cases reported by the [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] and we continue to be in that that range,” she said. “Other states are also seeing increases. So we’re seeing to begin to increase across the country, not just here in the southeast.”

Buchanan said the state is continuing to see flu-related deaths, which she said serves as a reminder that the flu “is not to be taken lightly.”

But health officials say in addition to the flu, they are also concerned about COVID and the respiratory syncytial virus, which are also causing illness.

“Although it’s true most people who get RSV, COVID, or the flu will recover and do fine and only be sick for a few days, for some folks, that’s not true. The folks most likely to have complications from any of these illnesses are those who are very young, very old, or people with chronic medical conditions,” she said. “But even healthy people can have complications.”

One piece of good news, she said, is that the four predominant strains of the flu circulating across the country are contained in this year’s flu shot, which she said should mean that it will be a more effective vaccine. But even if someone is infected with a specific strain not contained in the flu shot that year, it can still offer “a level of protection,” she said.

She also said COVID-related hospitalizations are on the rise in the state. However, COVID has become more of a challenge to track because some COVID tests are being performed at home.

Buchanan repeated five simple steps to prevent all three illnesses:

  • Get your vaccines if you are eligible
  • Wash your hands regularly
  • Cover your coughs
  • Stay home if you feel sick
  • Wear a mask if you are at an event with a lot of people or where illness may spread

Health officials say there is a traditional dip in numbers of new cases during holidays like Christmas and New Year’s, but said that’s more likely because of doctor’s offices and health department offices being closed around those holidays than an actual drop in new cases being diagnosed.

“We see increases in respiratory illness after every holiday,” she said.

In addition to the precautions directed specifically toward preventing respiratory illness, she also said living healthier can boost your immunity and help your body be more ready to fight off any illness.

“So eating a healthy diet, you know, keeping it low, low fat and watching your calorie intake, regular exercise is really important and getting enough sleep,” she said. “Sleep is really important for us to keep ourselves healthy. So all of those things that we can do to keep ourselves healthy will help reduce our risk of becoming severely ill.”

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a...
Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024

Latest News

Live 5's Katie Kamin has a look at the top headlines across the Lowcountry.
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: 5 on 5+, Jan. 4, 2023
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control urged people to continue to...
RAW VIDEO: SC health dept. warns of high number of respiratory illness
South Carolina’s presidential primaries are quickly approaching and with them come some...
VIDEO: Plan to vote in a presidential primary in SC? Here are the important dates
South Carolina’s presidential primaries are quickly approaching and with them come some...
Plan to vote in a presidential primary in SC? Here are the important dates