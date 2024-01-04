SC Lottery
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting

The Dorchester County Coroner has identified the man found shot to death in his vehicle Sunday.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police in North Charleston have arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that killed a 23-year-old man on Christmas Eve.

The 16-year-old boy, whose name was not released because of his age, is charged with murder and attempted armed robbery, police spokesman Harve Jacobs said.

The victim, Devin Ramsey, was found shot to death in his vehicle in the 8200 block of Windor Hill Boulevard just before 7:45 p.m. on Dec. 24.

The teen is being held at a juvenile detention facility and Jacobs said the investigation is ongoing.

