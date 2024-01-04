SC Lottery
Touchberry sworn in as next mayor of Summerville

By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 7:15 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The town of Summerville’s new mayor was officially sworn into office Wednesday afternoon.

Seats were full in the Summerville Town Council Chambers as family, friends and community leaders watched Russ Touchberry officially become the next mayor.

Touchberry says he wants to establish a long-term vision for the town’s future and then create a strategic plan from there.

“I’m officially mayor. I signed the oath, I’m there,” Touchberry said after the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

He says his priorities revolve around quality-of-life issues within the town of Summerville.

“Bringing flowers back into flower town. Alleviating some of the congestion in the traffic. The challenge is our growing community. Also uplifting our businesses and creating opportunities for our citizens and business owners to be successful,” Touchberry says.

Touchberry says no big changes for the town come to mind as he steps into the role, but he’s excited to continue on with plans and projects already underway.

The new mayor also looks forward to working alongside the town council.

“We have a team that really wants to work together and that is going to be honest and transparent with each other so that we can deliver the best for our citizens and constituents,” he says.

He believes the strength of a community comes from diversity, so he wants to learn from others and is open to listening to different opinions.

Touchberry says he wants to model Mayor Waring’s leadership as he takes on this position.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

