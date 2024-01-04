SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

US Mint pays tribute to Harriet Tubman with commemorative coins

The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.
The U.S. Mint is honoring the bicentennial of Harriet Tubman's birth with special coins.(Source: U.S. Mint)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Three commemorative coins honoring Harriet Tubman on the bicentennial of her birth go on sale Thursday from the U.S. Mint.

Each coin reflects a period of the abolitionist’s life.

The silver dollar depicts Tubman as a “conductor” on the Underground Railroad.

The half dollar shows her as a spy and Union nurse during the Civil War.

The $5 gold coin features an older Tubman gazing in the distance toward the future.

The coins can be purchased separately or as a set for $836.

Proceeds from the sales will go to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman home.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide
Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Police say two 17-year-olds have been arrested in connection with a December shooting at a...
Police arrest 2 additional teens in West Ashley playground shooting
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call or text the...
As suicide rate rises in SC, new prevention tools launching in 2024

Latest News

Opal Lee, the woman behind making Juneteenth a national holiday, was gifted a home.
Woman who led the cause to designate ‘Juneteenth’ a national holiday is gifted home
Coweta County Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix died while pursuing a car theft suspect in Alabama.
Georgia deputy killed when struck by police car during chase in Alabama, officials say
Police in North Charleston have arrested a teen in connection with a shooting that killed a...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day