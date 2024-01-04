Western Carolina wins 80-71 over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson scored 24 points as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 80-71 on Wednesday night.

Jackson also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 Southern Conference). Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points and added 15 rebounds and seven assists. Russell Jones had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Catamounts picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1) were led by Winston Hill, who posted 19 points and seven rebounds. Madison Durr added 17 points for Citadel. In addition, Elijah Morgan had 15 points and three steals.

