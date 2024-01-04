SC Lottery
Western Carolina wins 80-71 over The Citadel

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Tre Jackson scored 24 points as Western Carolina beat The Citadel 80-71 on Wednesday night.

Jackson also contributed five rebounds and five assists for the Catamounts (12-2, 1-0 Southern Conference). Vonterius Woolbright scored 22 points and added 15 rebounds and seven assists. Russell Jones had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc. The Catamounts picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Bulldogs (8-6, 0-1) were led by Winston Hill, who posted 19 points and seven rebounds. Madison Durr added 17 points for Citadel. In addition, Elijah Morgan had 15 points and three steals.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

