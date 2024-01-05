18-year-old arrested in Berkeley Co. burglary

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an 18-year-old is in custody after a reported burglary in Goose Creek Thursday.

The teen, whose name has not been released, allegedly committed a burglary somewhere in Berkeley County, Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said. She said a gun and a PlayStation were taken during the crime.

Police said the victims later showed up at the suspect’s home on Green Pointe Drive off of St. James Avenue, and the suspect’s parents called law enforcement.

The 18-year-old was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.