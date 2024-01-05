SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

18-year-old arrested in Berkeley Co. burglary

Police say an 18-year-old is in custody after a reported burglary in Goose Creek Thursday.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say an 18-year-old is in custody after a reported burglary in Goose Creek Thursday.

The teen, whose name has not been released, allegedly committed a burglary somewhere in Berkeley County, Goose Creek Police Chief LJ Roscoe said. She said a gun and a PlayStation were taken during the crime.

Police said the victims later showed up at the suspect’s home on Green Pointe Drive off of St. James Avenue, and the suspect’s parents called law enforcement.

The 18-year-old was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
North Charleston Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting that left...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
If this legislation passes, law enforcement would not be able to use reasonable suspicion to...
SC lawmaker hopes to remove the smell of marijuana as reason for probable cause
North Charleston Police are investigating an apparent early-morning murder-suicide that left...
N. Charleston Police investigating apparent murder-suicide

Latest News

Ravenel Town Hall was a full house Thursday evening as many residents voiced their concerns to...
Ravenel residents frustrated over zoning change
Police say an 18-year-old is in custody after a reported burglary in Goose Creek Thursday.
VIDEO: 18-year-old arrested in Berkeley Co. burglary
Ravenel Town Hall was a full house Thursday evening as many residents voiced their concerns to...
VIDEO: Ravenel residents frustrated over zoning change
The Berkeley County Coroner’s office is reporting 69 total traffic related deaths for the year...
Record traffic death year includes jump in Berkeley Co. pedestrian deaths