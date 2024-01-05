Baby boy surrendered to Summerville hospital under Daniel’s Law

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services says a one-day-old infant was surrendered to healthcare professionals in Dorchester County under Daniel’s Law this week.

The baby boy was born at the Summerville Medical Center on Tuesday and weighed six pounds, 15 ounces and measured 19 inches long. He was surrendered the next day under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, the Department of Social Services said in a release Friday.

Officials with the Dorchester County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant, and he has been placed in a licensed foster home.

The department says this is the first baby to be surrendered under Daniel’s Law in 2024.

The act provides a safe, legal option to surrender infants up to 60 days old, who have not been harmed, at designated locations, the department said.

The law was enacted back in 2001, after a newborn baby was found buried in a landfill. The law works to prevent fatal abandonment.

Officials with the Department of Social Services want parents to know this is an option. For more information on Daniel’s Law, click here.

