Bill aims to limit magistrates’ time on bench past term without reappointment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Magistrate judges who maintain their seat past their term without re-appointment could be forced to vacate the position in the state of South Carolina, if a pre-filed bill makes it to the governor’s desk this year.

Introduced by senators Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, and Wes Climer, R-York, Senate Bill 878 would establish a 90-day limit that a magistrate judge can serve in a “holdover” capacity or maintain their position without re-appointment.

There are no limits to how many terms a magistrate judge can serve.

By law magistrates are appointed to four-year terms by the governor after they are recommended by local senators.

Harpootlian says the legislation is inspired by both his and the governor’s concerns about who serves in these positions.

“I just think this is a fight worth having some of my colleagues. I will tell you both Republicans and Democrats want to maintain this power, this control over who the magistrates are in their community without anybody interfering and I think that’s wrong,” Sen. Harpootlian said.

Although they work for a lower-level court, magistrates serve an important role in the judicial system.

They can address traffic citations, set bail and serve on cases with lower fines.

Magistrates can also sign off on arrest and search warrants.

“It’s not big dollar cases, but it’s essential,” Senate minority leader Brad Hutto (D-Orangeburg) said. “It is the court where most people come in contact with the Judiciary and that’s why it’s important that we have really qualified people.”

The state has more than 300 magistrates and 66 are in holdover status, according to a document obtained from the South Carolina Supreme Court. Two Oconee County judges’ terms expired in 2006, the longest holdovers currently serving.

There are two holdovers in Berkeley, one in Dorchester, three in Georgetown, three in Orangeburg and one in Williamsburg.

Spartanburg County has the most holdovers in the state, with 20 total.

It’s not the first time this suggestion has been made in the Senate. In 2019, senators Tom Davis (R-Beaufort) and Tom Young Jr. (R-Aiken) previously filed a bill titled the “Magistrate Reform Act of 2020″ which included a 90-day holdover limit.

The bill never made it out of committee.

Holdovers are not a problem in Charleston, according to Sen. Sandy Senn (R-Charleston) who serves as the chair of the Senate delegation that completes paperwork on magistrates every four years.

She believes the bill needs some tweaking, but generally supports it because it’s something that’s already being done in her district.

“I want our judges to be comfortable in the fact that they have a job and if politicians are hoarding over their every decision, then they’re not going to be independent magistrates,” she said. “Although I think they’re trying to fix a problem that is not overall in common to the entire state.”

Senn’s district also includes a portion of Dorchester. She says the one remaining holdover judge, Jacquelyn Gasque Jenkins, will soon reach the retirement age of 72 in April.

Sen. Hutto doesn’t support the bill. He, like Harpootlian and Senn, serves on the judicial committee set to review the bill once the legislative session begins on Jan. 9.

“I’m not sure exactly what problem they’re trying to correct,” Sen. Hutto said.

He represents multiple rural counties and says it’s hard to find qualified candidates willing to take on the workload for lower pay in these areas.

“When the time for the expiration of the term comes up, we don’t just have six or eight people in line waiting to be the next magistrate. We have to actually go out and look for magistrates. I’ve been looking in one county now for close to a year to try and find somebody,” he said.

Magistrates must have a college degree and pass a certification test within a year of appointment, according to state law. They do not have to have a legal background, but that is preferred experience.

In some counties, like Charleston, Sen. Senn says all magistrates have legal degrees.

Sen. Hutto says he would entertain additional provisions to the bill, such as raising the salary of magistrates.

Each county currently sets its own rate.

“It’s a very important position but everybody’s got to make a living and these small counties just do not pay in my opinion nearly enough salary to attract the quality talent that we’re looking for in a judge,” he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Harpootlian says the legislation should “sail through” the Senate and the House, but anticipates pushback.

“It should pass, it’s the right thing to do. But sometimes we just don’t do the right thing,” he said.

