Buist Academy moves to eLearning day for Biden’s visit Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Buist Academy notified parents Friday of a schedule change for students because of President Joe Biden’s visit to the Holy City.

The school says it is switching to an eLearning day on Monday, when the president is scheduled to visit Mother Emanuel AME Church.

The school’s Kaleidoscope and all other extracurricular activities and afterschool programs scheduled for Monday have been canceled, the message states. Normal school operations will resume on Tuesday.

Students will receive additional information from teachers or the school via email or the Canvas platform.

Charleston Police announced there will be road closures because of the president’s visit, though details have not been made public as of Friday afternoon. Biden’s visit will impact traffic on I-26, I-526, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and downtown streets. Drivers should expect road closures and delays while Biden travels to and from Emanuel AME on Calhoun Street.

Police said during the visit, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be restricted on Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street.

Biden’s visit comes as Mayor-Elect William Cogswell is set to be inaugurated at City Hall at noon on Monday. In anticipation of the event, Broad Street will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. between Meeting Street and Church Street; Meeting Street will be closed between Queen and Tradd Streets from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Broad Street will be closed between King and Meeting Streets from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m.

