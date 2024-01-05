SC Lottery
Charleston launches website highlighting West Ashley restaurants

By Molly McBride
Updated: 33 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston has launched a new website similar to traditional mapping apps to help the community find restaurants across West Ashley.

Users can sort restaurants by type of food and whether or not they are locally-owned.

The city’s West Ashley Coordinator, Eric Pohlman, says the app counters the notion that there are “no restaurants” in West Ashley, while highlighting small and locally-owned restaurants.

“They are our community. We want to keep our local economy alive and thriving because that is our community,” he says. “When times get tough, that is your neighbor, they’re going to stick it out with you.”

He says there are 170 local restaurants in West Ashley alone.

Dennis Allen, who serves as managing director of one of those restaurants, Verde, says he’s thankful for the exposure the map will provide.

“Being local ourselves, living in the community and rooted in the community. It’s important that we also support the community and are being supported by the community,” Allen says.

Click here to find the map or access it via the city of Charleston’s website.

