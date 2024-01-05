Charleston man sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to gun, drug charges

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A federal judge has sentenced a 40-year-old man who pleaded guilty to gun and drug charges.

Antonio Lorenzo Huggins, of Charleston, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson Veronica Hill.

Evidence presented to the court showed that Huggins was contacted by the Charleston Police Department on Oct. 3, 2021 for outstanding warrants for his arrest. Huggins fled from officers and tried to take his pants off during the chase.

When officers caught up with Huggins, they found over 30 grams of crack cocaine and two grams of cocaine in bags on him. They also found a loaded firearm that was stolen, $600 cash and a cell phone, Hill said.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Huggins to 180 months in federal prison, to be followed by eight years of court-ordered supervision.

Hill said Huggins faced an enhanced sentence because of previous federal convictions of similar nature.

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Charleston Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Chris Lietzow prosecuted the case.

