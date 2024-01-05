The Citadel announces plans for stadium concert series

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium will soon be one of the area’s largest concert venues.

The school announced on Thursday a partnership with Southern Entertainment to launch The Citadel Live Concert Series.

Officials at The Citadel said the series would bring “internationally known musicians” to the area.

Johnson Hagood Stadium, home of The Citadel’s football team since 1948, can currently seat more than 11,000 people with an additional 2,000 seats being added through the reconstruction of the east side stands. The stadium recently added a new video board and sound system.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these opportunities to our campus community as well as the Lowcountry as a whole,” The Citadel Athletic Director Mike Capaccio said. “There aren’t many venues in the area that have the large capacity and convenient location that Johnson Hagood Stadium provides. We hope that The Citadel Live Concert Series will bring more of our neighbors to campus while also enhancing the campus experience for our cadets, students, faculty and staff.”

The school is also partnering with Special Ops Events for the series.

“I’ve had the privilege of participating in countless events throughout my career, but The Citadel Live Concert Series holds a special place in my heart,” Special Ops Events President Robert Patterson said. “Years of dedication and hard work have turned this dream into a reality. I couldn’t ask for more exceptional partners than The Citadel and Southern Entertainment, both unwavering in their commitment to the highest standards of excellence.”

Southern Entertainment has produced more than 500 events around the country and is the production company behind the Carolina Country Music Fest.

The school has yet to release the lineup for the first season of the series but expects to announce it in the coming weeks.

