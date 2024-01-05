SC Lottery
College of Charleston defeats Hofstra 73-61 in CAA opener

Bryce Butler had 18 points to lead CofC to a win at Hofstra on Thursday
Bryce Butler had 18 points to lead CofC to a win at Hofstra on Thursday(CofC Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:47 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Bryce Butler scored 18 points as Charleston beat Hofstra 73-61 on Thursday night in a Coastal Athletic Association opener for both teams.

Butler added five rebounds for the Cougars (10-4). Ante Brzovic scored 13 points while going 5 of 9 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Frankie Policelli shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds. It was the sixth straight victory for the Cougars.

Tyler Thomas led the Pride (7-7) in scoring, finishing with 21 points. Darlinstone Dubar added 20 points, 12 rebounds, two steals and four blocks for Hofstra. In addition, Jaquan Carlos finished with 14 points, five assists and three steals.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

