Deputies: Man arrested in connection to armed robbery after West Ashley crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing charges in connection to an armed robbery that happened over the weekend.

Tankikeol Hawkins, 25, was charged with third-degree driving under suspension, operating an uninsured vehicle, hit and run and failure to stop for blue lights, jail records state.

The sheriff’s office says the Thursday afternoon arrest was after a short chase that led to a crash on Savannah Highway near Skylark Drive. Hawkins proceeded to flee to a home in the 1700 block of Dogwood where deputies made the arrest.

The passenger of the crash was also arrested at the scene on Savannah Highway for crimes that are not related to the armed robbery, the sheriff’s office says. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Their name has not been released.

Savannah Highway has reopened and there is no threat to the public.

Hawkins is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

