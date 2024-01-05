Event will showcase renovations on historic Long Point schoolhouse

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The African American Historic Settlement Commission is inviting the public to join them as they celebrate two years since the historic move of the 1904 Long Point schoolhouse.

Today’s event will showcase the renovated schoolhouse and the commission will announce its first Black History Month collaboration.

Organizers hope to open the schoolhouse to the public by the end of this year.

The inception of Long Point School dates back to 1904 during the Jim Crow Era when schools were segregated.

In 2022, the African American Settlement Community Historic Commission decided to restore the school.

The commission purchased land and moved the building to 1578 Snowden Road.

Today’s event will show off the progress made in the last two years.

Organizers will discuss the plans to turn the school into a museum and Cultural Education Center by the end of the year.

They also plan to announce the activities and historic displays they will have at Boone Hall for Black History Month to raise awareness about the descendants in Mt. Pleasant.

Commission board members, a representative of Boone Hall, and the Charleston Area Convention and Visitors Bureau will be in attendance.

Organizers encourage you to celebrate with them. The event starts Friday at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.