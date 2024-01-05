SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Northbound lanes on Crosstown closed after tractor-trailer hits trees

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has northbound lanes of Septima P. Clark Parkway closed Friday morning.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has northbound lanes of Septima P. Clark Parkway closed Friday morning.

Charleston Police said the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near Rutledge Avenue and hit several trees.

All three lanes of the roadway were blocked as of 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Northbound traffic was being diverted to Line Street.

Police are warning of delays in the area and motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
North Charleston Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting that left...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
If this legislation passes, law enforcement would not be able to use reasonable suspicion to...
SC lawmaker hopes to remove the smell of marijuana as reason for probable cause
Asher Dibernardo, son of Anthony Dibernardo, the owner of Swig and Swine, was skateboarding in...
22-year-old recovering after skateboarding accident leaves him in coma

Latest News

A crash involving a tractor-trailer has northbound lanes of Septima P. Clark Parkway closed...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Northbound lanes on Crosstown closed after tractor-trailer hits trees
The African American Historic Settlement Commission is inviting the public to join them as...
Event will showcase renovations on historic Long Point schoolhouse
The African American Historic Settlement Commission is inviting the public to join them as...
VIDEO: Event will showcase renovations on historic Long Point schoolhouse
The Citadel’s Johnson Hagood Stadium will soon be one of the area’s largest concert venues.
The Citadel announces plans for stadium concert series