FIRST ALERT: Northbound lanes on Crosstown closed after tractor-trailer hits trees

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash involving a tractor-trailer has northbound lanes of Septima P. Clark Parkway closed Friday morning.

Charleston Police said the tractor-trailer ran off the roadway near Rutledge Avenue and hit several trees.

All three lanes of the roadway were blocked as of 6:20 a.m. Friday.

Northbound traffic was being diverted to Line Street.

Police are warning of delays in the area and motorists are asked to find an alternate route.

No injuries were reported.

