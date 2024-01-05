FIRST ALERT: Wet, windy, possibly stormy conditions expected Tuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong low-pressure system expected to move into South Carolina early next week will bring the chances of heavy rain and storms.

The Live 5 Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.

Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the system, which will track from Texas through the Great Lakes, will bring wet and windy weather to most of the east coast.

⚠️FIRST ALERT: The Live 5 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for next Tuesday. A strong low-pressure system will track from Texas through the Great Lakes bringing wet and windy weather to most of the East Coast. Here's a look at what we can expect.⬇️ pic.twitter.com/470Xq6PB1N — Joey Sovine Live 5 (@JoeySovine) January 5, 2024

People in the Lowcountry should expect a wet, windy, potentially stormy day. Heavy rain is possible with a low threat of severe storms. The system could also potentially create hazardous marine conditions.

