FIRST ALERT: Wet, windy, possibly stormy conditions expected Tuesday
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A strong low-pressure system expected to move into South Carolina early next week will bring the chances of heavy rain and storms.
The Live 5 Weather team has declared a First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday.
Live 5 First Alert Meteorologist Joey Sovine says the system, which will track from Texas through the Great Lakes, will bring wet and windy weather to most of the east coast.
People in the Lowcountry should expect a wet, windy, potentially stormy day. Heavy rain is possible with a low threat of severe storms. The system could also potentially create hazardous marine conditions.
