Freeman scores 15, Coastal Carolina defeats Texas State 71-63

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Brayon Freeman’s 15 points helped Coastal Carolina defeat Texas State 71-63 on Thursday night.

Freeman was 4 of 9 shooting, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Chanticleers (4-9, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jimmy Nichols scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 7 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line. Jacob Meyer had 10 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

The Bobcats (6-8, 0-2) were led by Coleton Benson, who recorded 15 points. Jordan Mason added nine points and six assists for Texas State. Dylan Dawson also recorded nine points.

