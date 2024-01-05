SC Lottery
Injuries reported in three-vehicle crash on Wando Bridge

A three-vehicle crash on Interstate 526 on the Wando Bridge is impacting traffic Thursday evening.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash with injuries on the Wando Bridge impacted traffic Thursday evening.

The three-vehicle crash happened around 6 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 526, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

Two lanes were closed as first responders were on scene of the crash.

At least one person was hurt in the crash, according to Sgt. Ashley Croy. The extent of injuries is not known at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

