Man facing charges in connection to assaulting Charleston Co. deputies

Tony Pascual, 36, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, public...
Tony Pascual, 36, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct, threatening the life of a public official and throwing bodily fluids on an employee by prisoners, jail records state.(Charleston County Jail)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says a man is facing multiple charges after kicking one deputy and spitting at another.

Tony Pascual, 36, was charged with assault on a police officer while resisting arrest, public disorderly conduct, threatening the life of a public official and throwing bodily fluids on an employee by prisoners, jail records state.

Deputies responded to Kiawah Island Club on Thursday in regards to a physical disturbance, an affidavit states. After deputies made contact with Pascual, they noticed that he was highly intoxicated and belligerent outside of the building. They also detected an odor of alcoholic drinks coming from Pascual.

It goes on to say that Pascual’s words were slurring and he was also verbally threatening to everyone in sight.

Deputies then detained Pascual, who immediately kicked a deputy in the leg while resisting arrest, the affidavit states.

While in custody, Pascual received injuries to the face that caused his nose to bleed, according to the affidavit. Pascual then spat bodily fluid coming from his nose onto a deputy’s face.

Pascual was placed into a patrol vehicle so he could be taken to the hospital by the deputy for medical treatment, the affidavit states. During transport, Pascual stated he wanted to fight the deputy, saying that “he should have stabbed him” and “that he was going to shoot him.”

Pascual is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. His bond was set for $60,257.00

