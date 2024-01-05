McMaster announces SC executive budget in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is unveiling his executive budget recommendations for the state’s 2024-2025 fiscal year.

“South Carolina’s booming economy has once again created a record budget surplus, this year totaling over $1.64 billion in unexpected revenue,” McMaster said at Friday’s news conference. He is calling for tax relief and making bold, targeted investments in education, economic development, and public safety.

McMaster’s recommendations include a $99 million income tax cut.

“Until a few years ago, South Carolina had the highest personal income tax rate in the southeast and the 12th-highest in the nation. No more,” he said. “Two years ago, I signed into law the largest income tax cut in state history. Accordingly, my executive budget recognizes this year’s $99 million scheduled cut to the income tax rate, dropping it to 6.3%.”

While the governor said the state is in “superior fiscal shape,” he called for state lawmakers to set aside $54.3 million for the state’s rainy day fund, which he said would make sure the fund maintains a balance equal to 10% of the 2024-2025 General Appropriations Act.

Additional highlights include:

$500 million for emergency bridge repair and replacement

$250 million for state aid to classrooms

$115 million for instructional materials

$107 million for the state health plan

$100 million for the Commission on Higher Education from a lottery surplus

$100 million for need-based financial aid

$95 million for workforce industry needs scholarships

$81.3 million for veterans’ nursing homes

$50 million for EV training institutes

$49.8 million for a continued tuition freeze for in-state students

$39.5 million for $2,000 income tax credits for first responders

$33 million for preservation and conservation initiatives

$30 million for education scholarship accounts

$26.2 million for state employee recruitment and retention

$21.5 million for full-day 4K

$17.8 million for law enforcement pay raises

$15 million for SC Nexus

$13.4 million for school resource officers

$10 million for a homelessness pilot project

$3 million for a ‘Future of Higher Education’ study

“By thinking big, by being bold, and by making transformative investments, I believe we will set our state on a course that will provide the opportunity for prosperity, success, and happiness for generations of South Carolinians. Let us continue working together. I believe in South Carolina, I believe in America, and I believe the best is yet to come,” he said.

McMaster released details of his recommendations at a news conference at the State House Friday afternoon.

