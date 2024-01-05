SC Lottery
North Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

North Charleston Police say the missing girl was last seen at her home Wednesday night.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a young teen who has been missing since Wednesday night.

Kayla Carter, 13, was last seen at her home in North Charleston at approximately 10 p.m. Wednesday, police say.

Kayla Carter, 13, was last seen at her North Charleston home Wednesday night, police say.
Kayla Carter, 13, was last seen at her North Charleston home Wednesday night, police say.

She stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a medium complexion. Police could not provide a description of the clothing she was last believed to be wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she may be is asked to call Detective C. Yeargin at 843-740-2883 or email at cyeargin@northcharleston.org.

