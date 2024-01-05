SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Piece of 1800s ship found washed up on beach

Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in...
Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in Assateague State Park last month.(Maryland State Parks via Facebook)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Gray News) - A piece of apparent driftwood washed up on a Maryland beach has historical significance according to historians; it’s part of a ship that is more than 100 years old.

Officials with Maryland State Parks said the 14.5-foot-long piece was found at a beach in Assateague State Park last month.

Park staffers consulted the Maryland Historic Trust and determined it is most likely a piece of deck timber from a ship, believed to be from the mid-to-late 1800s.

Staffers tagged the piece of timber and left it on the beach. They said this was done so it can be tracked when it is swept out to sea and shows back up on another beach.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
North Charleston Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting that left...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Asher Dibernardo, son of Anthony Dibernardo, the owner of Swig and Swine, was skateboarding in...
22-year-old recovering after skateboarding accident leaves him in coma
If this legislation passes, law enforcement would not be able to use reasonable suspicion to...
SC lawmaker hopes to remove the smell of marijuana as reason for probable cause

Latest News

A map from the U.S. Geological Survey shows the macroseismic intensity of a moderate...
A magnitude 4.2 earthquake shakes a wide area of Southern California
FILE - Wayne LaPierre, CEO and executive vice-president of the National Rifle Association,...
NRA chief Wayne LaPierre says he’s resigning days before trial scrutinizing his leadership, spending
In honor of Interfaith Harmony Month, Charleston celebrates religious diversity with events...
VIDEO: City of Charleston, organization observes Interfaith Harmony Month
Buist Academy notified parents that it will switch to an eLearning day on Monday because of...
Buist Academy moves to eLearning day for Biden’s visit Monday
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
People taking Ozempic and Wegovy have lower risk of suicidal thoughts vs. older drugs, study finds