Police: Man charged in Charleston shooting that injured one person

Antonio Jermaine Batie, 36, was charged with seven counts of attempted murder, discharging a...
Antonio Jermaine Batie, 36, was charged with seven counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

Antonio Jermaine Batie, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

Gibson says the shooting happened in the 200 block of Line Street. One person was taken to the hospital with four non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Batie is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

