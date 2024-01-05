Police: Man charged in Charleston shooting that injured one person

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says a man was arrested in connection to a shooting that left one person injured on Saturday.

Antonio Jermaine Batie, 36, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with seven counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, Sgt. Anthony Gibson says.

Gibson says the shooting happened in the 200 block of Line Street. One person was taken to the hospital with four non-fatal gunshot wounds.

Batie is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.