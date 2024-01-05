Police search for missing N. Charleston man
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man.
Christopher P. Wright was last seen near West Montague Avenue and Saul White Boulevard around 5 p.m. Dec. 10.
He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Wright was last seen wearing jeans, an orange shirt and a navy hoodie.
Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Det. C. Yeargin at 843-740-2883 or by email at cyeargin@northcharleston.org.
