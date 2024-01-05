SC Lottery
Police search for missing N. Charleston man

By Live 5 Web Staff
Jan. 5, 2024
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man.

Christopher P. Wright was last seen near West Montague Avenue and Saul White Boulevard around 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Wright was last seen wearing jeans, an orange shirt and a navy hoodie.

North Charleston Police are searching for Christopher Wright, 58, who has not been seen since Dec. 10.(North Charleston Police)

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Det. C. Yeargin at 843-740-2883 or by email at cyeargin@northcharleston.org.

