Police search for missing N. Charleston man

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are searching for a missing 58-year-old man.

Christopher P. Wright was last seen near West Montague Avenue and Saul White Boulevard around 5 p.m. Dec. 10.

He is described as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Wright was last seen wearing jeans, an orange shirt and a navy hoodie.

Anyone with information on where he may be is asked to contact Det. C. Yeargin at 843-740-2883 or by email at cyeargin@northcharleston.org.

