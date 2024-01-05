Proposed bill would ease taxes for disabled veterans

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One Berkeley County lawmaker has pre-filed a bill at the State House with hopes of easing taxes for disabled veterans.

House Bill 3115 would provide an income tax credit for disabled veterans, giving them a state income tax cut.

Under existing law, veterans receive the tax cut only if they are issued a 100% disability rating by the United States Department of Veteran Affairs. This bill would open the tax credit to all disabled veterans.

The primary sponsor of the bill, Rep. Brandon L. Cox (R – Berkeley), is a fourth-generation veteran and his daughter is now the fifth generation in his family to serve. He says the bill came to mind when he first was elected into the State House to help service-connected disabled veterans get a tax rebate.

“If you’re not 100% disabled, there’s no other benefit,” Cox says. “It’s a way to show our veterans that the state of South Carolina truly cares about our veteran population.”

Workforce development is also a big factor in this bill, according to Cox, as South Carolina continues to grow in population and large industries are in need of employees.

“Imagine a workforce that’s already been through a training camp, that knows how to show up to work on time, that’s eager to work and that understands discipline,” Cox adds. “This is a great incentive for people that have already been trained to come in our workforce.”

Berkeley County is a prime example of the need for more veteran benefits as the Berkeley County Veterans Affairs Office has veterans waiting months to schedule appointments for benefits, employment opportunities and resources.

“I think this bill serves a big gap that’s missing with the veterans,” Berkeley County Veterans Affairs Office Director, Gerald Baxley, says. “There are many veterans that don’t rise to that level of disability; they feel lost. This bill would come in and fill that gap.”

Baxley is a veteran himself, and says the quality of life for veterans would be improved dramatically if this bill were to pass.

“Every little penny that that a veteran can save is a penny that they can use for something that can better benefit their life, and make it better,” Baxley says.

Berkeley County Workforce Development Manager, Corey McClary, a veteran himself, says this bill would provide an initiative for veterans to be gainfully employed and help the community. He says Berkeley County has many jobs available that veterans would be able to fill.

“Veterans provide those soft skills that many of our employers are begging for right now, and they come with that already ingrained in them,” McClary says. “They have a sense of honor, a sense of discipline, and they know how to accomplish the mission.”

“Specifically, here in Berkeley County, we have so many opportunities for veterans, and our employers are hungry for the opportunity to hire some of our nation’s heroes,” he adds.

As for a timeline on the bill, Cox says he is poised to gain an audience with leadership in the House next week. An economic impact study is currently underway, and once a final number is given, the bill will be taken to the Committee of Ways and Means, with hopes of getting the bill into the budget.

