Ravenel residents frustrated over zoning change

RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Ravenel Town Hall was a full house Thursday evening as many residents voiced their concerns to the planning and zoning commission over a proposed change.

The change is switching the zoning district for 96 acres of land located off of Drayton Street from an agricultural residential to residential three. The switch would allow for the establishment of a future subdivision, and those who live nearby are frustrated.

The property owners of the land are family to Ravenel Mayor Stephen Tumbleston, and residents say this creates a conflict of interest.

“He ran on a platform to not increase development, and the first thing he does when it’s all over and the votes are counted is bring this up as the first thing on the agenda,” Ravenel resident Matthew Collins said.

By switching the zoning of the land, residents fear too many houses will be crammed in, although formal site plans have yet to be drafted.

“This would take away our one little shred of peace that we have in the heart of Ravenel,” resident Kelly Cooper said. “The road already gets traveled frequently. There are already tons of cars on the road. This subdivision, even 200 cars, would increase that traffic to crazy amounts on our tiny little road.”

Over 130 residents signed a petition to try and shut this proposal down. Their concerns include traffic, disturbing wetlands and wildlife, quality of life in the rural town and an increase in crime.

“Rental property, who knows who’s going to move in?” resident Michael Felix questioned. “We’re all for opportunity, but those days of leaving your doors unlocked and letting your kids run free on the five acres, where’s that going to go? Those are all things that drew us to Ravenel.”

The property owner, “Jane Tumbleston Life Estate,” is selling straight to a developer. They say additional houses in this future subdivision would create more affordability.

“By clustering these homes into pods with wetlands and woods separating them, this will greatly reduce your development costs which provides a more affordable home for most of our population,” family representative Grace Tumbleston said.

Residents repeatedly asked what community benefits this subdivision would bring and asked the commission for their support.

Despite hearing these concerns, the commission passed the recommendation for approval to rezone. The next step in this process is for the town council to discuss at their next meeting.

