SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Road closures announced ahead of mayoral inauguration, Pres. Biden visit

By Steven Ardary
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 12:03 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two events on the peninsula will have major impacts on Charleston traffic Monday.

President Joe Biden will be in Charleston on Monday to speak at Emanuel AME Church downtown.

New Charleston Mayor William Cogswell has also scheduled his inauguration for that day.

The Charleston Police Department has issued an early warning to motorists about the potential impacts of both events.

Biden’s visit will impact traffic on I-26, I-526, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and downtown streets.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays while Biden travels to and from Emanuel AME on Calhoun Street.

Police said during the visit, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be restricted on Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street.

Cogswell’s inauguration will also cause delays for drivers.

His inauguration is scheduled for noon Monday.

In anticipation of the event, Broad Street will be closed from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. between Meeting Street and Church Street.

Meeting Street will be closed between Queen and Tradd Streets from 11:15 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Broad Street will be closed between King and Meeting Streets from 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shoppers across the country are lining up to get their hands on an exclusive line of Stanley...
Release of limited-edition Stanley cups is causing chaos at Target stores
North Charleston Police arrested a 16-year-old boy in a fatal Christmas Eve shooting that left...
Teen charged in deadly N. Charleston Christmas Eve shooting
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Asher Dibernardo, son of Anthony Dibernardo, the owner of Swig and Swine, was skateboarding in...
22-year-old recovering after skateboarding accident leaves him in coma
If this legislation passes, law enforcement would not be able to use reasonable suspicion to...
SC lawmaker hopes to remove the smell of marijuana as reason for probable cause

Latest News

North Charleston Police are searching for Christopher Wright, 58, who has not been seen since...
Police search for missing N. Charleston man
Kayla Carter, 13, was last seen at her North Charleston home Wednesday night, police say.
North Charleston Police search for missing 13-year-old girl
North Charleston Police say the missing girl was last seen at her home Wednesday night.
VIDEO: North Charleston Police searching for missing 13-year-old girl
A crash involving a tractor-trailer has northbound lanes of Septima P. Clark Parkway closed...
VIDEO: FIRST ALERT: Northbound lanes on Crosstown closed after tractor-trailer hits trees