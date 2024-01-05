Road closures announced ahead of mayoral inauguration, Pres. Biden visit

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two events on the peninsula will have major impacts on Charleston traffic Monday.

President Joe Biden will be in Charleston on Monday to speak at Emanuel AME Church downtown.

New Charleston Mayor William Cogswell has also scheduled his inauguration for that day.

The Charleston Police Department has issued an early warning to motorists about the potential impacts of both events.

Biden’s visit will impact traffic on I-26, I-526, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge and downtown streets.

Drivers should expect road closures and delays while Biden travels to and from Emanuel AME on Calhoun Street.

Police said during the visit, all pedestrian and vehicular traffic will be restricted on Calhoun Street between Meeting Street and East Bay Street.

Cogswell’s inauguration will also cause delays for drivers.

His inauguration is scheduled for noon Monday.

In anticipation of the event, Broad Street will be closed from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. between Meeting Street and Church Street.

Meeting Street will be closed between Queen and Tradd Streets from 11:15 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Broad Street will be closed between King and Meeting Streets from 11:15 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.