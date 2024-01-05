SC Lottery
SC atty. gen. wants U.S. Supreme Court hear case on Trump ballot removal

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s attorney general has joined a 27-state effort calling on the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case involving Colorado’s efforts to keep former President Donald Trump off its 2024 ballot.

“Simply, states do not have the power to keep Trump off the ballot. Period,” Attorney General Alan Wilson said.”

He said the efforts to block Trump from appearing on ballots are fueled by “partisan politics and not the rule of law.”

“If you don’t want to vote for Trump, then don’t vote for him. But based on major polls, there are many who do, and they should be able to cast their ballot for him without confusion and manufactured chaos,” he said.

The coalition is calling on the nation’s highest court to hear the case to avoid what it calls “the inevitable and immediate chaos the Colorado decision will create” and return power to Congress where the coalition argues it actually belongs, according to a release from Wilson’s office.

The legal brief filed by the multistate coalition argues, in part:

With Colorado declaring former President Trump ineligible, and other courts rejecting similar challenges, conflict and chaos is already setting in. Voters who may wish to cast their ballots for former President Trump cannot know whether he ultimately will be excluded from the ballot in their State or others… So, will voters risk casting their votes for a candidate who might be later disqualified in some or all States? If they do, what becomes of their votes?

The U.S. Constitution “specifies that a politically accountable body should publicly declare whether an ongoing disturbance of the peace constitutes a war, rebellion, or insurrection precisely because the lines between them are not always clear,” the brief argues, adding that Congress has been entrusted with the power to declare war, call to suppress insurrections and repel invasions with legislation.

A post on social media from a congressman, or anyone else, does not equate to an act of Congress, the brief argues.

West Virginia and Indiana led the brief. In addition to South Carolina, the states of Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wyoming have also signed on.

