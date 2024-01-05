Wet weather to kick off the weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A dry, cool and sunny day as we wrap up the work week across the Lowcountry. Sunshine will warm temps from the 30s this morning to the mid to upper 50s by this afternoon. Clouds will start to increase late today and we can’t even rule out a stray shower later this evening as the winds turn onshore ahead our approaching storm system from the west. Rain will become increasingly likely overnight with wet weather expected to start out our Saturday morning. Rain will begin to ease by mid to late morning with peeks of sunshine developing. We’ll carry a small chance of a shower from late Saturday morning through the afternoon but most of the time should be dry, mild and breezy. Highs will be near 70 degrees. Dry weather is expected Saturday night through Monday before our next storm system heads our way. The next storm could pack quite a punch with rain, wind and perhaps a slight risk of severe storms. Tuesday looks like the day of greatest impacts with the weather calming back down by Wednesday.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 57.

SATURDAY: Mainly AM Rain. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 69.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 59.

TUESDAY: Rain Likely. Windy. High 71.

