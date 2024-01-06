SC Lottery
Achor scores 19 points, Samford defeats The Citadel 80-64

The Citadel Basketball
The Citadel Basketball(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Achor Achor scored 19 points and Samford beat Citadel 80-64 on Saturday for the Bulldogs’ 13th straight win.

Achor finished 8 of 10 from the field for the Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 Southern Conference). Jaden Campbell and Josh Holloway added 11 points each.

Elijah Morgan led the Bulldogs (8-7, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Citadel also got 13 points and seven rebounds from Quentin Millora-Brown. In addition, Madison Durr finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

