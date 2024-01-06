SC Lottery
Charleston Fire Department announces addition to improve service on Johns Island

The Charleston Fire Department announced that big improvements are being implemented on Johns...
The Charleston Fire Department announced that big improvements are being implemented on Johns Island Saturday morning.(Alfonso Procopio | Charleston Fire Department)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department announced that big improvements are being implemented on Johns Island Saturday morning.

Officials with the department released this statement on Facebook:

Starting 8 a.m. Saturday, the ladder will be staffed by four full-time members.
Starting 8 a.m. Saturday, the ladder will be staffed by four full-time members.(Alfonso Procopio | Charleston Fire Department)

Fire Chief Dan Curia said “Thanks to the support from the Mayor, Council, and our City Finance team, we were able to improve our service delivery capabilities before taking delivery of the new apparatus. The addition of the ladder on Johns Island enhances our ability to deliver fire protection to residents throughout the area.”

Starting 8 a.m. Saturday, the ladder will be staffed by four full-time members.

