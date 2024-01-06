SC Lottery
Charleston Fire Department responds to commercial structure fire

By Marissa Thompson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Savannah Highway Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

Charleston Police say one northbound lane of Savannah Highway is closed near Parkwood Estates as the fire department handles the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

