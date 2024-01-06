Charleston Fire Department responds to commercial structure fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Firefighters are responding to a commercial building structure fire in the Charleston area.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to the 1200 block of Savannah Highway Saturday morning.

Officials say the fire is under control and no injuries have been reported.

#BREAKING Charleston Fire, Police and EMS presence at Edward Jones Financial Office on Savannah Highway. One lane going towards downtown has been blocked. We have reached out to officials for more information and will update you as soon as we get it. @Live5News pic.twitter.com/HiPHHf3XKE — Anna Harris | Live 5 News (@annajamesharris) January 6, 2024

Charleston Police say one northbound lane of Savannah Highway is closed near Parkwood Estates as the fire department handles the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

