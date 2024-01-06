SC Lottery
Couple healing after downtown Charleston New Year’s Day assault

By Meredith Blair
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Hollywood couple is repairing physical and emotional wounds after a New Year’s Day assault in downtown Charleston.

Suzie and Drew Franyo want to spread awareness of what happened to them in an effort to prevent it from happening to others. The Franyos describe the attack that sent Drew to the hospital as a shocking experience and said it’s something you never think will happen to you until it does.

Around 1:30 a.m. on New Year’s Day, the couple decided to walk back to their hotel, as no ride-share drivers were available on the busy night. When they reached Meeting Street near John Street, their night of celebration took a turn.

“I just remember in my head thinking that we were about to get mugged,” Suzie said. “And he turned around and took two steps and threw a right hook into Drew’s face.”

Presumably knocked unconscious as he fell back on his head, Drew woke up in an ambulance confused and scared.

“I never even saw a punch come; I was just gone,” he said. “We never said anything at all, we never even remotely looked at the gentleman.”

Less than 24 hours later, officers with the Charleston Police Department arrested and charged Norris Watkins, who remains in jail without bond.

The Franyos don’t want to see something like this happen to anyone else.

“I’m fearful because this is happening a lot,” Drew said. “We’ve been told by the police department that I am not an alone case and that this is happening more and more and more.”

They’re feeling mixed emotions four days later, but are trying to find a silver lining, as they have children who live downtown.

“If there is anything that we can take away from this is to let us absorb this lesson for you {children}, because they live there and they’re out all the time,” Suzie said. “They were out that night.”

The couple advised that if you’re going to be downtown after dark, to be extra aware.

Drew said, “Violence is a lot more prevalent now and it’s sad because it’s increased tremendously.”

The Franyos said they love the city of Charleston and going out downtown, and they will not let what happened take that enjoyment away from them.

