Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed one person.

The sheriff’s office says Highway 162 between Storage Road and New Road was shut down after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday.

On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in connection to the crash.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

