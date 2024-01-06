Deputies search for vehicle in connection to deadly auto-pedestrian crash

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in finding a vehicle in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed one person.

The sheriff’s office says Highway 162 between Storage Road and New Road was shut down after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday.

On X, deputies posted of a picture of a black Chevy Camaro that they are looking for in connection to the crash.

Have you seen this vehicle? Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office are looking for this black Chevy Camaro in connection with a fatal hit-and-run Saturday afternoon in Hollywood. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/gKSAMiz3Jg — Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (@ChasCoSheriff) January 6, 2024

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not released the name of the victim.

If anyone has any information, you are asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.