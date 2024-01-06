SC Lottery
Drying out later today ahead of a strong system early next week!

A “First Alert Weather Day” is in effect for Tuesday.
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - An area of low pressure is moving across our area this morning, bringing with it rain and breezy conditions. It will be very mild as well with temperatures this afternoon near 70 degrees. The heaviest of the rain will fall through mid morning with the rain coming to an end by lunchtime. We will see more sunshine this afternoon and it will be breezy as well. Winds could gust up to 30 mph at times. Dry weather is expected Saturday night through Monday before our next storm system heads in our direction.

The next storm moving in could pack quite a punch with rain, wind and perhaps a slight risk of severe storms. In fact, a First Alert Weather Day has been issued ahead of this system for likely impacts to travel and daily activities. Tuesday midday through late Tuesday evening looks like the period of greatest impacts at this time, with the weather calming back down by Wednesday.

TODAY: Mainly AM Rain. Partly to Mostly Cloudy. High 70. Low 46.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 62. Low 39.

MONDAY: Increasing Clouds. High 59. Low 49.

TUESDAY: Rain & Storms. Windy. High 72. Low 44.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Windy. High 55, Low 38.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. High 58, Low 44.

