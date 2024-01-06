FIRST ALERT: Deputies respond to deadly auto-pedestrian crash in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian on Saturday.

The sheriff’s office says Highway 162 between Storage Road and New Road is shut down after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver.

Drivers are asked to use an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

