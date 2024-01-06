SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Don Holt Bridge area crash leads to traffic slowdown

Traffic is congested on Interstate 526 following a collision near the Don Holt Bridge.
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Traffic is congested on Interstate 526 following a collision near the Don Holt Bridge.

Sergeant Anthony Gibson with the Charleston Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the crash, but there were no injuries.

He says units are expected to clear the area shortly and a wrecker is on the way.

Drivers can expect delays while officials clear up the scene.

