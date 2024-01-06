Lanes clear following closure for crash near Glenn McConnell Parkway
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Interstate 526 is now clear after an accident Saturday blocked one lane.
Public Information Officer for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Alexis Douglas said that the westbound lane of I-526 was briefly blocked near the exit onto Glenn McConnell Parkway because of the collision.
She says there were no significant injuries.
The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.
