Lanes clear following closure for crash near Glenn McConnell Parkway

One lane of Interstate 526 is blocked following a single-vehicle crash.(Live 5/File)
By Marissa Thompson
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Interstate 526 is now clear after an accident Saturday blocked one lane.

Public Information Officer for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Alexis Douglas said that the westbound lane of I-526 was briefly blocked near the exit onto Glenn McConnell Parkway because of the collision.

She says there were no significant injuries.

The scene was cleared shortly before 8 a.m.

Copyright 2024 WCSC. All rights reserved.

